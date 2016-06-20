15 Apple inventions that show how the company is crafting the future

Apple is always inventing new stuff.
Just this past year, the United States Patent and Trademark Office has published thousands of patents that Apple has both applied for and been granted.
In 2015 alone, it was granted 1,938 patents.
Of course, a patent never guarantees a product — often, published patents or applications are merely proof that a company has investigated an idea.
But looking at Apple patents can be a fun way to look at what the company is working on in its Cupertino labs, and also imagine what an Apple-driven future could look like.
Here are some of the most interesting Apple patents from the past year:
A new kind of laptop keyboard in which the keys don't actually move, but rather sense that you press down.
Application number: 20160098107
Inventors: John Morrell, Ron Hopkinson, Peter Arnold, Mikael Silvanto, William Leggett
Filed: September 28, 2015
A system that could use how quickly your head is moving to help earbud sound quality. It uses 'bone conduction' to help cut out ambient noise.
Patent number: 9,363,596
Inventors: Sorin Dusan, Aram Lindahl, Esge Andersen
Filed: March 15, 2013
Patent number: 9,316,810
Inventors: Romeo Mercado
Filed: May 30, 2014
Patent number: 9,338,493
Inventors: Marcel Van Os, Harry J. Saddler, Lia T. Napolitano, Jonathan H. Russell, Patrick M. Lister, and Rohit Dasari
Filed: September 26, 2014
Patent number: 9,300,083
Inventors: Nathan Bosscher, Eric Jol, Albert Golko, Jeffery Terlizzi, Jahan Minoo
Filed: Septebmer 29, 2014
Apple's rumoured to be ditching the headphone jack on its next iPhone. But Apple employees have also dreamed up this invention that would shrink the jack, saving valuable volume.
Patent number: 9,142,908
Inventors: Cesar Villarreal, Dominic Dolci, Victoria Spielmann, Ricardo Mariano, Alexander Kwan, James Smeenge, Daniele De Luliis
Filed: May 19, 2014
A motorised screen protector, which, Inspector Gadget-style, will deploy when the user accidentally drops their phone or mobile device.
Application number: 20150301565
Inventor: Tyson Manullang, Stephen Lynch, Emery Sanford
Filed: April 18,2014
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.