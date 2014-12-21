16 Awesome Retro Aeroplane Paint Jobs That Need To Make A Comeback

With the recent mergers of American Airlines and US Airways, Delta and Northwest, as well as United and Continental, there are just three major international airlines left in America.

As the once great variety of names and brands withered away, so did their iconic paint jobs. Although some of these airlines have gone extinct, others have simply been merged into larger companies. All of them make great candidates for a special edition “retro” paint job to remind the airlines’ passengers of its heritage.

Here are a collection 15 from America and abroad that we would love to see taking to the skies once again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.