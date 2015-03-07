The US Air Force took these incredible photos in a single one-week span

The US Air Force is nothing if not photogenic. The military’s air branch does incredible things on a daily basis — and its photographers are there to capture some of its most spectacular moments.

In the first week of March alone, the Air Force published photos showing everything from training flights for F-22 stealth fighter pilots to practice parachute jumps to a panel discussion with a Tuskegee Airman in honour of the end of National African American History Month.

March started off with an F-22 pilot taking part in the 2015 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course. The demonstration allows military and civilian pilots to practice flying in formation.

In this photo, a C-130 Hercules flies overhead before its airmen take part in a jump.

In honour of National African American History Month, retired Chief Master Sgt. James Hampton of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen shares his story of overcoming adversity during a panel discussion.



Here, pararescuemen and a photojournalist board an HH-60G Pave Hawk while on the way to the 2015 Air Force Wounded Warrior trials.

Here, an HH-60G Pave Hawk fires its .50-calibre machine gun against enemy target trials.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.