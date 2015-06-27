This guy built his own air conditioner with a cooler and PVC pipe for less than $50

Now that summer is in full swing, air conditioners are a necessity — and one YouTuber is showing the world how to build one that operates using solar energy for under $US50.

A video from YouTuber desertsun02, a DIY solar power projects channel, is making the rounds on Facebook this morning and has been viewed nearly 3 million times, first spotted on How To Instructions.

In the video, desertsun02 shows viewers how to make a home-made AC Air Cooling unit that can get the air as cold as 42 degrees Fahrenheit using only a PVC pipe, small fan, cooler, and some ice.

The entire project would easily cost less than $US50 according to our own estimates — not including the power tools that desertsun02 uses to cut holes in the top of the cooler — and would take roughly 15 minutes.

First, desertsun02 made two holes in the top of the cooler with a power saw. He measured the holes to fit the PVC pipe as well as a small fan.

He then filled the cooler with ice — he recommended using two big jugs of frozen water so when they melt, there’s no clean up involved — and positioned the fan facing down towards the ice.

Here’s the final result:

The fan was connected to a battery pack that desertsun02 said would last seven hours with the ice melting after roughly five hours. It could also be solar-powered.

Though it may not look pretty, the entire project would be $US100 to $US200 cheaper than most air conditioning units found in stores.

A few of the commenters tried it out, and said it was really easy to make.

“I had a small air conditioner but it made my room feel too moist and I didn’t like it,” one YouTube commenter wrote. “This is perfect, I have it in a cooler that has wheels [and is] very easy to move. What a great idea.”

This is not the first solar powered air conditioning unit that desertsun02 has built on his channel. He’s also built a “11 gallon bucket” air cooler, a “copper coil” air cooler, and an “evaporative air cooler.”

You can follow his YouTube channel here for more DIY inspiration.

