9 Unusual Facts That Will Make You Love Wikipedia

Wikimedia CommonsWikiepedia founder Jimmy Wales.
Wikipedia is incredible.
It’s free to use. It’s the sixth-most-popular site in the world. An energetic army of volunteers keeps it current. And it pays its bills with donations.
For all the great information we’ve pulled from Wikipedia over the years, be it for a term paper or a bar bet, we want to celebrate some of the interesting facts about the site itself.
Do you know the Wikipedia theme song? Do you know who has the most-edited Wikipedia page ever?
There's a correlation between the weather and the number of people editing Wikipedia at a given time. Bad weather means lots of editing.
The site has an official theme song called 'Hotel Wikipedia,' a parody of The Eagles' 'Hotel California.'
Wikipedia catalogues its 'deleted articles with freaky titles,' or DAFTs. Some favourites: 'Angry donkey,' 'Cake cannon,' and 'The role of clowns in modern society.'
At one point, Wikipedia instituted a week-long ban on IP addresses that belonged to Congress. It seems that Congresspeople were editing each other's articles a little too zealously.
There are 65,000 articles in the 15th edition of Encyclopedia Britannica. Wikipedia has 4.3 million English articles.
Wikipedia celebrates 'Wikipedia Day' every January 15 to commemorate the site's launch on that date in 2001.
