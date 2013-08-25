9 Unusual Facts That Will Make You Love Wikipedia

Wikimedia Commons Wikiepedia founder Jimmy Wales.

Wikipedia is incredible.

It’s free to use. It’s the sixth-most-popular site in the world. An energetic army of volunteers keeps it current. And it pays its bills with donations.

For all the great information we’ve pulled from Wikipedia over the years, be it for a term paper or a bar bet, we want to celebrate some of the interesting facts about the site itself.

Do you know the Wikipedia theme song? Do you know who has the most-edited Wikipedia page ever?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.