Tools Of The Day: Pick Your favourite Coworker And Find Out What Your Facebook Friends Are Buying

Commitie – Without constant motivation and reminders, it is often hard to continue with your set goals. For instance many people plan to eat healthier but soon afterwards ignore this set goal. Here to help you complete all your set goals is a site called Commitie, a free to use web service that helps monitor the progress of your set goals and reminds you of them. Read more: Commitie: Get Goal Reminders & Monitor Progress

Sprite Box – It is not easy to embed only part of an online image. But thanks to Sprite Box, you can easily select a part of an online image and obtain the CSS for it. Sprite Box is a free web tool that helps you get the CSS for parts of online images. You start by providing the service with the URL of the online image. Read more: SpriteBox: Get CSS For Parts Of Images

GetAround – Renting out your car when you do not need it can be a great way to earn extra money. If you are thinking about renting out your car, then one of the easiest ways to do so is through GetAround, a brilliant website that is currently in beta. It lets people rent out their cars and lets other rent these cars. Read more: GetAround: Marketplace For Renting Out Your Car

Cube Duel – Would you like to see whether your co-workers prefer to work with you or with somebody else? If yes, then a voting poll is the best option. This is precisely what Cube Duel offers. Cube Duel is a free to use web service that compares you with your LinkedIn contacts. You start by connecting your LinkedIn account. You then rank your co-workers. Read more: Cube Duel: See Who Your Co-Workers Prefer To Work With

Addoway – Online shopping isn’t without its perils. You end up with a bad seller and you can rest assured that it’ll cost you a good bit of time and money. Addoway is a service that helps to reduce these risks by helping you to see if any of your Facebook friends have purchased from that seller in the past, and then ask for feedback. It uses Facebook Connect for that purpose. Read more: Addoway: Buy Only From Trusted Online Sellers

