Tools Of The Day: Create A Clay Character Of Yourself And Schedule Tweets For Later

Love My Home – It is best to visualise your interior design plans first before you carry them out. In case you are planning to implement any new interior design ideas, be sure to first pay a visit to Love My Home. It is a free to use website that helps you visualise your interior design plans. You start by installing the site plug-in. Read more: Love My Home: visualise Interior Design Ideas Prior Implementing Them

Rawscripts – Working on your next big-screen masterpiece? Then you should check out Rawscripts. Rawscripts is a script writing program that works in the cloud. This tool solves the problem of setting up a screenwriting software and syncing files when working with different computers. You can save your scripts, notes, and complete draft history. Read more: RawScripts: A Free Script Writing Program Online

i2OCR – Thanks to OCR technology, you can convert images of text into text documents. This saves a lot of time retyping the same document. If you have a text-including image saved on your computer or have its URL, you can use i2OCR to extract the text from the image. Read more: i2OCR: Image Document Text Extractor

BufferApp – There is no dearth of tools that let you schedule tweets to be sent out at a specified time, but no tool provides you with an automatic hassle-free solution like BufferApp. BufferApp lets you add as many tweets as you want to your buffer and doesn’t send them out until the specified time. Read more: BufferApp: Schedule Tweets For Later

Clay Yourself – You can have a lot of fun online by creating virtual characters of yourself. Here to help you make such characters is a site called Clay Yourself, a free to use website that lets you create virtual characters. You can start with the given facial frames and then customise other features. Read more: Clay Yourself: Create A Clay Character Of Yourself

