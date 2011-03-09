Tools Of The Day: Make Instant WordPress Slideshows And Find YouTube Videos On Twitter

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



Easy Gallery Manager – Do you want to put up a slideshow for the images on your WordPress blog or site? Normally to accomplish this you would have to tackle with some coding issues. But with the help of Easy Gallery Manager, you can get the WordPress slideshow without dealing with any code at all. Read more: Easy Gallery Manager: Easily Set Up A customisable Slideshow For Your WordPress Blog

Twbe – Our friends share countless interesting YouTube links on Twitter. Finding each tweeted YouTube link and clicking on it becomes quite time-consuming. To save your time you can use a great web service called Twbe, a free to use web service that connects with your Twitter account. Read more: Twbe: Easily Watch YouTube Videos on Your Twitter Stream

HtmlEnt – Many reserved symbols and special characters can only be displayed in HTML by using character entities. However, it is nearly impossible for anybody to remember all the character entities and looking them up again and again is also a hassle. HtmlEnt is a tool that solves this problem by letting you quickly decode or encode HTML character entities online. Read more: HtmlEnt: Encode & Decode HTML Character Entities

280 Daily – Some people like to write lengthy pages about how their day was spent but many shy away from the task due to its time-consuming nature. 280Daily is a free micro diary that allows you to record your day’s activities in 280 characters or less so you can always read it later, archive it and even search it. Read more: 280Daily: A Free Micro Diary To Sum Up Your Day

Dbdsgnr – Creating database schemas and writing SQL for them is not any developer’s favourite stage of development. Thankfully however you can now create wonderful databases without having to write any SQL tables, all thanks to a web tool called dbdsgnr. It is a free to use web service that helps you create databases online. Read more: Dbdsgnr: Creating Database Schemas Made Easy

These are just half of the websites that we discovered in the last couple of days. If you want us to send you daily round-ups of all cool websites we come across, leave your email here. Or follow us via RSS feed.

Follow MakeUseOf on Twitter. Includes cool extras.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.