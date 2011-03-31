Cool Websites And Tools

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



Episode Calendar – We all eagerly look forward to the new episodes of our favourite television shows and missing an episode is definitely disappointing. To know when the next episode of your favourite television show will air, check out a web service called EpisodeCalendar, a free to use website that acts like an online TV schedule. Read more: Episode Calendar: Personal Calendar For Tracking Your favourite TV Shows

SpeedyMirror – As the name suggests, SpeedyMirror creates mirror of your website content on their servers across the world so they can serve each user from the mirror nearest them. All you have to do, once you create an account, is to specify the URL of your website. SpeedyMirror then downloads your content and starts serving them through their mirrors. Read more: SpeedyMirror: Serve Your Website From Servers All Over The World

Kindle Screensavers – Visiting different websites for images, screensavers, and jailbreaking tips for your Kindle device is a little inconvenient. Instead you need a single site where you can get all of this easily. Kindle Screensavers is a free to use website that offers free Kindle background images and screensavers. Read more: Kindle Screensavers: Get Kindle Screensavers & Jailbreaking Tips

Instascriber – You probably know about Instapaper, the text-only read later service that lets you quickly bookmark online content for reading later in a clutter free, text-only interface. It’s a great service except for one issue – it doesn’t let you automatically subscribe to an RSS Feed of your choice. Instascriber is a tool developed by Hung Truong that lets you do exactly that. Read more: Instascriber: Add RSS Feeds to Instapaper

PicknZip – If you use Facebook, the chances are that you’ve uploaded a number of your photos to it, some of which are not backed up by you in a separate location. So if Facebook decides to block your account tomorrow, your photos are gone too. Hence a tool like Pick & Zip should be used now and then to download your Facebook photos. Read more: PicknZip: Download Your Photos From Facebook

