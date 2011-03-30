Tools Of The Day: Annotate Digital Images And Share

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



Upstage – If you are working on a mockup of mobile apps clients, it is not enough to show them how it will look like. Instead, the app should come alive from the start. Upstage is a nice and powerful online IOS mockup software for creating live mockups for iPad, iPhone and iPod applications. Read more: Upstage: Free iOS Mockup Software Online

Cineshop Boulevard – Are you looking for the green pearls from The Rock? Or perhaps you want to get your hands on the necklace Matthew McConaughey wore in Sahara? Whichever movie accessory you are looking for, Cineshop-Boulevard is where you can find & buy products or clothes seen in movies. Read more: Cineshop-Boulevard: Find & Buy Accessories & Clothes Seen in Movies

SpeakingImage – Pictures only display a particular scene. If you need to clarify or explain objects in the image, you need to do it yourself. Based on this idea, a great new web service called SpeakingImage lets people interactively annotate digital images. By annotating images you can let others read what you have to say about a particular part of an image. Read more: SpeakingImage: Interactively Annotate Your Digital Images & Share

DOF Calculator – While taking high quality pictures through your DSLR camera, you often have to take a few test shots before you can accurately determine the depth-of-field settings for a given picture and camera. But by using an Android app called DOF Calculator, you can quickly determine the depth-of-field settings for a particular picture. Read more: DOF Calculator: Calculates Depth-Of-Field Measurements For Your Camera (Android)

Topicmarks – While reading a passage for a test the next day, you will want to get to the facts in the passage quickly. You need to skip the unnecessary details and read the main important points. Here to help you get those important points from long texts is a site called TopicMarks, an amazing website that summarizes long texts in a brilliant way. Read more: Topicmarks: Get A List Of Facts & A Summary For Your Long Texts

