This App Lets You Sync Twitpic To Flickr

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



Twitpic To Flickr – While Twitpic lets you share photos on Twitter, many people still use Flickr as their default photo hosting web service. If you separately upload photographs to Twitpic and Flickr, then there is a web service you will find helpful called Twitpic to Flickr, a free web service that synchronizes your Twitpic photographs to your Flickr account. Read more: Twitpic To Flickr: Automatically Syncs Your Twitipic To Your Flickr

JotPress – This is a dead-simple and free app that lets anyone share their ideas to the online world from their e-mails. All one needs to do is e-mail [email protected] to instantly publish anything from their e-mail to the web. Read more: JotPress: Publish Ideas To Web From Your E-mail

Wizdrop – Many people who buy new smartphones cannot figure out how to send files from their phones to their contacts. For them a site called Wizdrop will be helpful, a free to use web service that lets people send files to mobile phones and email addresses. You can access the site either through your computer or through your phone. Read more: Wizdrop: Easily Transfer Files To Any Mobile Phone Or Email

Net Safety App – Today there are an increasing number of online threats to mobile internet users. Phishing schemes, cyber-bullying, and online viruses are only some of the threats users face. To stay informed of these threats on the go, check out a mobile internet safety app called Net Safety App. The app sends you security tips every now and then. Read more: Net Safety App: Get Tips On Internet Safety [Android]

Pushnote – While you are browsing a webpage, the chances are that thousands of other users are visiting the same webpage but there is no way for you to interact with them. Pushnote changes that by letting you leave comments on any webpage and read what other Pushnote users have written about that particular page. Read more: Pushnote: Communicate With Visitors On Any Webpage

These are just half of the websites that we discovered in the last couple of days. If you want us to send you daily round-ups of all cool websites we come across, leave your email here. Or follow us via RSS feed.

Follow MakeUseOf on Twitter. Includes cool extras.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.