Tools Of The Day: Virtually Browse Art Collections From Around The World

FollowYourWorld – If you take a keen interest in Google Maps, the first thing that you’d probably look for is your house. Many frequenters of Google Maps always ask when Google will update the street view of their neighbourhood. But with FollowYourWorld, you can get a notification whenever Google updates the satellite or street view pictures on a map. Read more: FollowYourWorld: Get Alerts On Specific Google Map Changes

CorruptOffice2txt – Sudden power outages can damage the document files you have been working on. Redoing the work put into these document files is often very time-consuming. CorruptOffice2txt is here to save you time by recovering data from corrupt documents. The setup file is a ZIP archive sized at nearly 10MB. Read more: CorruptOffice2txt: Recover Corrupted Office Files

Snooze Your Email – When you postpone replying to emails and get occupied with other work on your computer, there is a good chance that you will forget responding to emails. Snooze Your Email is here to help remind you to send a reply. The Chrome extension lets you set a reminder to send responses to your Gmail emails. Read more: Snooze Your Emails & Get Reminders (Chrome)

LinkReduce – If you are one of those who only opens their Twitter stream to check the links posted by people you follow then you might as well use LinkReduce to do that. It lets you see all the tweets with links, and then sets filters accordingly. You could set a filter for someone, and their links would appear only in the “Filtered Links” page. Read more: LinkReduce: Filter Links In Your Twitter Stream

Google Art Project – If you are an art enthusiast and wish that you could attend all the major museums in the world, then you will love Google’s new offering: Art Project. Google has collaborated with 17 art museums around the world to produce a cool site that lets you navigate through high resolution images of the artworks in these museums. Read more: Google Art Project: Virtually Browse Various Museum Art Collections Online

