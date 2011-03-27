Tools Of The Day: Create Fake Facebook Walls And See How Cities Looked In The Past

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



SelectOut – Knowing the various threats that the Internet poses, online privacy has now become an important issue for all Internet users. Browser cookies are one way your Internet activities are tracked. To view and selectively opt-out these tracking cookies you should pay a visit to Select Out, a free to use website that helps detect browser cookies. Read more: SelectOut: Helps to Opt-out Tracking Cookies

MyFakeWall – By creating a fake Facebook wall you can easily fool friends and have fun. One of the easiest ways to create such a fake Facebook wall is through the web service called “My Fake Wall”, a simple and free web service to use. It lets you create an account and then form fake Facebook walls. Read more: MyFakeWall: Create Fake Facebook Walls

PlayGIF – You know about GIF images, right? They’re the animated images that play like a video. However, the problem with such images is that you cannot control them the way you can control a video playback. PlayGIF is a neat tool that can help you get around this by offering controls like pause, reverse, speed up and slow down. Read more: PlayGIF: Control How Animated GIF Images Play

HighNote – is an all-in-one social messaging application for your smartphone. Be it your latest Android phone or your iPhone, HighNote allows you to send free messages to other users with the app and even include rich media like pics and videos to your messages. Messages can be sent to multiple recipients at the same time. Read more: HighNote: All In One Social Messaging Application (Android/iPhone)

WhatWasThere – It is remarkable how places change with time. Have you ever wondered what your native city looked like in the past? If yes then What Was There is a website you should definitely visit. What Was There is a wonderful website that lets people upload old photographs of places in the world. Read more: WhatWasThere: See How Cities Looked In The Past

