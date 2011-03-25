Cool Websites And Tools [March 24th]

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



Songtrust – If you are a member of a band, or an artist breaking into the music scene, you will find a fast-evolving industry that provides new opportunities for people to publish their music. One tool that signals this change is Songtrust. This app provides musicians with an avenue to take control in publishing their music. Read more: Songtrust: Helps To Publish Your Music & Earn Royalties

Sensr – If you need to know what has been going on in your home while you were away, surveillance equipment would be a good option. But surveillance hardware can come with a big price tag. If you are looking for a basic monitoring option, then check out Sensr, a great website that lets you view your home remotely. Sensr monitors your house via a computer camera feed. Read more: Sensr: Watch Your Home From Anywhere & Get Notificationsu

Protect.it – is an application for Facebook that aims to make your Facebook comments and photos more secure in a number of ways. First, it hides your comments and status updates from Facebook itself. How does it do that? Simple, it encrypts them. So you have full control over who can see your comments. Read more: uProtect.it: Extra Protection For Facebook Comments & Photos

ModelXtractor – Developers often have to create diagrams to better understand or illustrate programming ideas. Due to the nature of programming, these diagrams can quickly get a little complex. Model Xtractor is one web service that will help you easily create those complex diagrams that can be used to communicate or understand programming projects or ideas. Read more: ModelXtractor: Easily Create & Share Complex Diagrams

Donteat.at – is an app for mobile phones that helps users check if they should eat at the restaurant they are planning to go to. The app currently works only in New York City, and uses the Health Department’s graded inspection scores as the benchmark for deciding if the restaurant is fit for the public. The restaurant needs to score below 28 to be considered fit. Read more: Donteat.at: Tells You What Restaurants To Avoid

