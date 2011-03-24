Tools Of The Day: Calculate The Effects Of Different Types Of Booze On Your Body

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



Booze Calculator – Are you aware of the dangers of drinking both for your health and your wallet? Well here is a cool-scary tool that visualizes the effects of drinking for you. Booze Calculator is a flash-based information app that profiles the different types of booze you drank the previous night and then gives you facts and trivia. Read more: Booze Calculator: Calculate The Effects Of Drinking Alcohol

Proxlet – is a useful tool that can help filter twitter noise effectively. That means unnecessary tweets, hashtags they don’t need to see, users, apps etc – from their Twitter stream. While there are similar services available that I’ve come across in the past, what’s great about Proxlet is that it works on the browser, desktop and mobile. Read more: Proxlet: Filter Twitter Noise Effectively

SearchPSD – If you are a web designer, it’s likely that you maintain your own repository of Photoshop files that can come in handy in various projects. Images like company logos and buttons are usually the same, irrespective of the overall webpage design. SearchPSD is a nice site that offers a number of such PSD files. Read more: SearchPSD: Free Online Collection Of PSD Files

Salonmonster – Salon customers book in advance to prevent long waits and inconveniences. As the number of customers increases, managing their appointments becomes tougher. To avoid problems it is best to have a functional and efficient appointment handling system. SalonMonster is precisely that system. Read more: Salonmonster: A Great Appointment Scheduling Website For Salons

YTcloud – While YouTube helps us find specific videos that we want to watch, it is also a cool tool for video surfing or checking out random popular videos online. YTcloud enhances the experience by displaying a tag cloud of the most popular videos from YouTube. The default view shows you the tags for the 50 most viewed videos of the day. Read more: YTcloud: A tag Cloud For YouTube To Discover Popular Videos

These are just half of the websites that we discovered in the last couple of days.

