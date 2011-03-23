Tools Of The Day: Explain The Internet To Web Illiterates

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



Internet Buttons – Explaining the Internet to a web illiterate or somebody who is new to computers is not easy. Teaching them how to reach their email, online photos, or social networking account can be quite difficult. To simplify and ease the process, you can get help from a site called Internet Buttons. Read more: Internet Buttons: Set up A Startpage For Web Illiterates

Qwiki – Wikipedia, the mother of all knowledge wikis, is unmatched in the breadth and depth of articles that it has published. However, if you want to have an awesome experience with knowledge-based wikis, then you should check out Qwiki. This a new website provides an interactive wiki experience with the help of a slick interface and audio-visual presentations for all its entries. Read more: Qwiki: An Interactive Knowledge Wiki For Students & Teachers

Gift Genome – Buying a gift can often become confusing because the options are limitless. Here to help you buy the perfect gift by narrowing down the options and offering suggestions is Gift Genome, a free to use web service that helps you buy the perfect gift. You start by specifying whether the gift is for a male or female person. Read more: Gift Genome: Get Help In Finding The Perfect Gift

Tilt View – Many of us do not have the time to regularly watch television. The only reason we have television and a cable subscription is to catch an informative news report every now and then. But thanks to Tilt View, watching the latest news broadcast no longer requires a television. The service monitors news websites in real-time. Read more: Tilt View: Watch The Latest News Video Streams Online

Blnkr – Uploading their songs online and then sharing the streaming link across all social networking accounts must be time consuming for bands. Jumping from one site to another to do the same job is never convenient. Here to help upload your tracks, and interact with your fans at the same time is Blnkr, a wonderful web service that lets you upload music. Read more: Blnkr: Upload Your Tracks, Share & Interact With Fans ;

