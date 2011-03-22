Cool Websites And Tools [March 21st]

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



Holdr – Usually when you are put on hold during a phone call, there is not much you can do. Precious time is wasted as you pay attention to the phone and are unable to complete any other tasks. Here to help you save that wasted time is Holdr. Created by Bandwidth.com, Holdr is a free iPhone app sized at only 0.4MB. Read more: Holdr: Do Other Things While Being Put On Hold

ThoughtBoxes – Although there are many to-do lists and mind-mapping tools online, they still fail to attract fans of Post-It to switch over because Post-Its are still much simpler to use. Fortunately, Thoughtboxes is a cool online organiser that works like a Post-it. With this tool, you can list anything within boxes. Read more: ThoughtBoxes: Cool Online organiser That Works Like An Online Post-It

InMaps – Our LinkedIn accounts connect us with people we have known from various places, such as educational institutes we have attended and places we have worked at. If you would like to visualise these sources and see how the contacts in them are interconnected, then InMaps will serve beautifully. Read more: InMaps: visualise The Different Sources Of Your LinkedIn Connections

SeamlessWeb – is one of the most user-friendly apps when it comes to ordering food online. Start by searching for restaurants which can be based on your location or what you are interested in. The app displays a list of restaurants that are open and accepting orders. Add items to your bag and include any special instructions. Read more: SeamlessWeb: Android App For Ordering Food Online

Current.im – Most of us would agree that writing a daily journal summarizing what the day was all about is a good practice. However, only a few of us are able to do it consistently (procrastination being the obvious reason.) Current.im is an interesting web based service that encourages you to create a daily diary using just 140 characters. Read more: Current.im: A Daily Minimalist Diary Using Only 140 Characters

These are just half of the websites that we discovered in the last couple of days. If you want us to send you daily round-ups of all cool websites we come across, leave your email here. Or follow us via RSS feed.

Hey Facebookers, make sure to join MakeUseOf on Facebook and get access to some exclusve stuff. Over 70,000 fans already!

More articles about: cool web apps

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.