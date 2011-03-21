Tools Of The Day: Convert Sites Into Flippable Pages For iPhone

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



FIT Radio – Workouts are better if there’s loud and, more importantly, energetic music playing in the background. If you are someone who feels that the music being played during your workout session could be better, try out this new tool called FIT Radio. It is a web based and mobile app that streams high energy music. Read more: FIT Radio: Streams A High Energy Music For Working Out

Surfboard – With the success of Flipboard as a reading experience for the iPad, many people seem to like the minimalist approach to reading websites rather than load the website’s full version. Surfboard is a cool web app that does exactly this. It converts any website into a flippable format optimised for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Read more: SurfBoard: Converts Sites Into Flippable Pages optimised For iPhone, iPad & iPod

IMBY – Solar and wind power are the most popular choices when it comes to renewable energy. If you are planning on using one of these power sources in your home, then In My Backyard will serve as a great tool that estimates solar & wind energy potential. In My Backyard is an online tool offered by the NREL “” National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Read more: IMBY: Estimate Solar & Wind Energy Potential In Your Backyard

Instalyrics – If you want lyrics to a song quickly, you probably do not want to click on several links before reaching the desired lyrics page. Here to provide an efficient and fast method to search for lyrics is InstaLyrics. It is an instant song lyrics engine that displays results as you type. You need not search only by the song title: you can also search for the artist or specific lyrics. Read more: Instalyrics: Instant Song Lyrics Search

Google Pagerank Update – Google’s PageRank lets site owners know how popular their website is. If you want to stay informed of when Google updates its PageRank, you should visit the website Google Last PageRank Update, a free and very simple to use website. The site displays the last update date for Google PageRank. Read more: Google Pagerank Update: Find Out When The Last Google Pagerank Update Was

