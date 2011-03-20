Tools Of The Day: Tips To Make Your Girlfriend Happy

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



Listening Room – is a simple yet innovative idea that really has the potential to go viral. What do you do when you have a new music CD and you want to listen to it along with your friend sitting miles away from you? What if you want to play it to a group of friends? Listening Room helps you do just that. Read more: Listening Room: Listen To Music With Friends In Real-Time

Make Your Girlfriend Happy – Do you get nervous whenever you don’t know what your girlfriend wants? Maybe you are stuck with finding a nice Valentines Day gift for her? Make Your Girlfriend Happy is a fun app that gives you advice on how to become a “better boyfriend.” This tool helps you fill up a wishlist of gifts for your girlfriend in seconds. Read more: Make Your Girlfriend Happy: Tips To Make Your Girlfriend Happy

Toshl – A mobile expense tracker is a great tool to have and is probably the best way to track expenses because, whenever you spend anything, you could quickly enter it into your mobile phone. This way, there’s no chance of forgetting later. Toshl is a mobile expense tracking app that can help you track your spendings on iPhone, Android, Maemo and Symbian phones. Read more: Toshl: Nice Mobile Expense Tracker

Minimalist Gmail – Important emails require your attention. If your email client contains distracting banners, links, or ads then it is time to do something about them. Luckily for Gmail users, there are a number of tools that let users declutter their Gmail interface according to their preferences. Minimalist Gmail is one such tool. It lets you strip a number of things from the Gmail interface. Read more: Minimalist Gmail: Easily Declutter Gmail Interface (Chrome)

Flashing Mirrors – File hosting websites serve us well when our files are too large to email or transfer over instant messaging clients. But with so many file hosting sites to choose from, it becomes difficult to decide which one to go for. Even after you have decided, there is still the risk of a site facing downtime and your file being temporarily unavailable. A solution to all this is Flashing Mirrors. Read more: FlashingMirrors: Upload Files To Multiple Hosts Simultaneously

