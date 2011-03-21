Tools Of The Day: Design A Panoramic Facebook Profile

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



Panorama Profile – With 500 million plus users, your Facebook profile has to offer something unique to stand out. Panorama Profile lets you create a panoramic facebook profile that will quickly attract users and make your profile look cool. Simply upload a picture and create a panorama using 5 different frames provided. Read more: Panorama Profile: Design A Panoramic Facebook Profile

FontFuse – Web designers often struggle with pairing the right fonts together, whether it’s for a new webpage or simply a text document that utilizes various styles. FontFuse is an online tool that lets you pair and find fonts that work well together online. Start by choosing a background colour using the colour wizard, then select a font for your headline. Read more: FontFuse: Pair & Find Fonts That Work Well Together

LEGO Photo – If you can’t get enough of Lego, here is an iPhone app you will come to love. LEGO Photo lets you convert any photo you take with your iPhone into a LEGO Portrait by simply pressing a button. Just point your camera, tap to take the photograph and click on the portrait icon in the LEGO Photo app to convert pixels into Lego bricks. Once created, your LEGO Portraits can be shared with the world. Read more: LEGO Photo: Convert Photos Into Lego Portraits (iPhone App)

Keep My Opt-Outs – Tracking browser cookies to serve adverts that are tailored to the user’s likes and dislikes is a practice that has been going on for years. But these methods prompt privacy concerns time and again. Google has now come up with a Chrome extension called Keep My Opt-Outs that lets users permanently opt out of personalised ads. Read more: Keep My Opt-Outs: Chrome Extension To Opt Out Of Google Ads

Lost Pet Atlas – is where you should create a profile for your pet if they are lost and you can’t seem to find them. It is an online directory of lost and found pets in the US. It lets pet owners search for their pets by selecting the type of pet they have (only cat and dog options are available). Read more: Lost Pet Atlas: Online Lost And Found Pets Directory

