Tools Of The Day: See What Your Life Would Be Like If You Lived In Another Country

Brickify – Numerous online tools let you have fun with your images and apply cool effects to them. Adding to this list of online tools is Brickify, a free image to pixel art converter that turns your images into pixelated image made of tiny 3D boxes (bricks). Your image needs to be stored online as the site only accepts URLs of images. Read more: Brickify: An Image To Pixel Art Converter

Icebreaker Tags – When we find somebody we want to talk to, we often think about how to break the ice and start a conversation. To help us jump over this obstacle, Icebreaker Tags was created. Icebreaker Tags is a free to use website that helps you print out cool name tags that you can pin to your clothing. Read more: Icebreaker Tags: Cool Name Tags For Print

If It Were My Home – Are you wondering what your life would be like if you were born in another country? If yes, then you should check out a site called “If It Were My Home” – an online tool that compares the various aspects of two countries. By comparing your own country to some other country, you can find out what your life would be like if you were born in that other country. Read more: If It Were My Home: How Would Your Life Be If You Were Born In Another Country

ManageWith.Us – Most online collaboration programs present a complicated interface that is impractical for simple collaboration tasks. If you are looking for a simple yet effective online tool for collaboration and task management, you should pay a visit to Manage With Us, a simple and free task management and online collaboration tool which lets you create tasks. Read more: Manage With Us: Effective & Collaborative Task Management Software Online

Looklet – Fashion is all about putting your creativity to work and inventing new looks. If you would like to experiment with your fashion ideas and visualise your planned looks, check out Looklet. It is an online tool that lets you dress models. Everything is customisable: from the model to the picture’s background. Read more: Looklet: Create Fashion Looks, Save & Share Them Online

