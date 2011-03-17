Tools Of The Day: A Real-Time Disaster Map That Plots Emergencies Around The World

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



Alert Map – If you think that disasters only come a few times a year, this tool will make you think again. Alert Map is a real-time disaster map that logs and plots emergencies and tragedies happening around the world. Various kinds of disasters are plotted on this Google-based map such as epidemic hazards. Read more: Alert Map: A Real-Time Disaster Map

World Time Buddy – How many times have you paused for a moment trying to figure out the current time in Chicago in the US or Sydney in Australia? Despite knowing the difference in hours, it is not easy figuring out if it’s currently 1.00pm or 2.00pm in Chicago. That’s exactly why World Time Buddy is really cool. Read more: World Time Buddy: Comparing Time Zones Made Easy

YTPlaylist – is a nifty YouTube playlist maker that helps you effortlessly create playlists out of different videos, and then share them with friends or embed them on your website. What I like about this tool is its user interface and the various options it provides. When you search for videos, they appear on the right sidebar. Read more: YTPlaylist: Create, Share & Embed YouTube Playlists

Eightbit.me – If you are into creating crazy or funny looking avatars then you will like this new service called Eightbit.me. It helps you create an 8 bit avatar of yourself. You need to sign up with them via Twitter (uses OAuth) and then you can create a full-body avatar that shows a slight movement too. Their homepage displays some examples of user avatars. Read more: Eightbit.me: Create An 8-Bit Avatar of Yourself

Talkwebby – While streaming online videos, most people do not bother scrolling down the page and reading the comments left for the video. This is why it would be best to let the users read the comments right there on the video. Talkwebby is a tool that helps you achieve this. Talkwebby is a plug-in and widget for various blogging platforms. Read more: Talkwebby: Adds a Shortcut To Comments On Your Embedded Videos

