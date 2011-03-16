Tools Of The Day: Download Relaxing Nature Sounds On Your Phone For A Better Night's Sleep

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



Funnix – is a desktop application that helps your kids in learning how to read. With hundreds of lessons, Funnix takes them step by step and teaches them the basics of reading. All the lessons are based on fun filled exercises or stories to keep childrens’ attention. An easy-to-follow voice narration provides instructions. Read more: Funnix: Hundreds Of Reading Lessons For Kids

Tex2Img – If you are writing a technical paper, whether in maths, economics, engineering, or other sciences, you will be running into complex equations that you can’t possibly type without using special characters. Fortunately, Tex2Img is a free latex equation editor that converts latex equations into images so you can easily insert them into your document. Read more: Tex2Img: Easily Convert Latex Equations To Images

Zoho Reports – At the workplace, calling your IT department every time you need to create a comprehensive spreadsheet report from your data is an inconvenience as it slows things down. To rid yourself of this inconvenience, you should pay a visit to Zoho Reports – an online tool that lets you easily create spreadsheet reports with a data you have. Read more: Zoho Reports: Easily Work With Spreadsheets & Databases Online

Relax & Sleep – You will find numerous smartphone apps that offer an alarm to help you wake up. But what about apps that help you fall asleep? If you are looking for an relaxing sounds of nature app that wakes you up and helps you go to sleep, check out Relax and Sleep, a smartphone application for Android devices. Read more: Relax & Sleep: Relaxing Sounds of Nature App (Android)

Desktopgraphy – Desktop wallpapers play an important role in customising your computer. Good wallpapers add the perfect touch to your computer. If you are looking for excellent wallpapers made by graphic designers, check out Desktopography, a free to use website that provides amazing wallpapers for free. Read more: Desktopography: Free Amazing Wallpapers by Graphic Designers

