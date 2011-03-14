Tools Of The Day: Track Your favourite Bloggers And Block Facebook Profile Updates

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



maths-Aids – Teachers often have to manually type up maths worksheets for students. But fortunately for maths teachers and parents, all that typing time is now saved by maths-Aids – a source of printable maths worksheets. It is a free resource for teachers and parents. The site includes maths worksheets worksheets for young children and can be obtained as PDF files. Read more: maths-Aids: Get maths Worksheets For Young Children

uFollow – If you are a fan of blogs and the bloggers behind them, you may also want to know where else these bloggers are posting. While RSS feeds are good for tracking blogs, it does not provide feeds from specific authors. uFollow is a free feed that makes it much easier for you to follow your favourite authors who post on multiple blogs. Read more: uFollow: Keeps Track Of Your favourite Bloggers

Recordable – Numerous smartphone applications let you record the phone calls you make. But these apps cannot help if your phone does not support applications. In such cases, Recordable will be of great help. Recordable is a free to use web service that is currently in development. It records phone calls online and stores them on the servers of Twilio. Read more: Recordable: Record Phone Calls Online Without Any Phone Apps

Go Poll Go – Whether you want to have some visitor interaction on your website or want to connect with your Twitter friends, an online poll is a great way to get people to interact and get their opinion. Go Poll Go is a web service that offers simple yet effective embeddable online polls. You start by creating an account on the site and then specifying the poll question along with its answers. Read more: Go Poll Go: Quick & Easy Polling Online

Eternal Sunshine – There are times when you have people as friends on Facebook from whom you’d rather stay away from. When un-friending such people isn’t an option, it’s better to permanently hide their Facebook updates. Eternal Sunshine is an extension for Chrome that lets you do just that. It hides the person you specify from your Facebook newsfeed, sidebar, photos, wall, suggested albums. Read more: Eternal Sunshine: Chrome Extension To Block Specific Facebook Profile Updates

