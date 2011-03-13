Tools Of The Day: Find Your Lost Or Stolen Phone And Keep Hackers Out Of Chrome

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



TV Show Favs – Are you wondering when the next episode of your favourite series will air? If yes, then a TV guide would be extremely helpful. With TV Show Favs, you get a portable TV guide on your Android smartphone. TV Show Favs is a free and simple to use application for Android smartphones with an easy to use schedule. Read more: TV Show Favs: Up-To-Date Portable TV Guide for Your Android

Safer Chrome – Many malicious websites seem like all other normal non-malicious websites. To recognise these malicious sites and better protect yourself from them, you can make your browsing sessions secure and safer by using a tool called Safer Chrome, a browser extension for Google Chrome; it helps notify you if the site you are browsing is potentially malicious. After installing the extension you will notice a new icon in the URL bar. Read more: Safer Chrome: Makes Chrome Browsing Secure & Safer

Puntalo – If you always misplace or lose your phone, you may already wonder how to get it back when you lose it again. Fortunately, Puntalo is a cool app that makes it easy for you to find your lost or stolen phone by tracking its whereabouts. In addition, Puntalo also lets you track your family or friends by sending you SMS or e-mail notifications. Read more: Puntalo: Track Your Family & Find Your Lost Or Stolen Phone

Android Icon Generator – The best thing about Android phones is the ability to customise everything. Android Icon Generator lets you create your own icons for Android phones by simply uploading an image. You can generate icons for the menu, tabs, status bar, list view and dialogue. Each icon can be generated with hdpi, mdpi and ldpi designations. Read more: Android Icon Generator: Create Icons For Android Phone Online

Wallcast – Setting your photographs as your desktop wallpaper personalizes your computer experience. Turning on your computer and being greeted by a auto changing wallpaper with your family photographs will surely put a smile on your face. Wallcast helps you do exactly that. The program generates beautiful wallpapers by combining photographs that you provide it with. Read more: Wallcast: Creates Cool Auto Changing Wallpapers Of Your Photos

