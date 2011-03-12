Tools Of The Day: Share Kindle And Nook Books And Fake-Call Your Android Phone

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



Who Stole My Pictures – Finding duplicate pictures can be beneficial in a number of situations. For instance, finding duplicate pictures can be greatly helpful if you are trying to get the same picture in a different resolution or if you want to see if somebody is reusing your picture. To find duplicate pictures you can use a nifty tool called “Who Stole My Pictures”, a browser add-on for Mozilla Firefox. Read more: Who Stole My Pictures: Find Duplicate Pictures Online (Firefox)

LendInk – Most eBook platforms like Kindle and Nook have officially allowed certain books to be lended to other users. LendInk uses their algorithm to make the process super easy for you. If you are trying to borrow, simply search for the book and click on “Request”. You can borrow up to 3 books at any given time. Read more: LendInk: Lend Or Borrow Your Kindle & Nook Books

Faceflow – Video chatting applications often do not let you video chat with more than one person at a time. This stops you from holding group video chats. Thankfully there is a web app that performs the group video chat task for you: FaceFlow. It is a service that lets you video chat with up to four people for free. Read more: Faceflow: Easily Hold Video Conference Calls Online

Fake-Call Me – Do you wish you would get a phone call that rescues you from a boring situation? If yes, then you need one of many smartphone apps that seemingly makes fake phone calls to your Android mobile phone, providing precisely the rescue you need. One app you may want to consider is called Fake-call Me, a free and useful app for Android phones which places fake calls on your phone. Read more: Fake-Call Me: Makes Fake Phone Calls To Your Android Phone

Codr.cc – While explaining your code to somebody, you often have to refer to specific lines. Normally these lines are not auto-labelled when somebody else opens your code-containing file. To solve this you can use a website called Codr.cc – an alternative way of sharing files containing programming code. Read more: Codr.cc: Easily Share & Explain Code Online & Create Code Snippets

