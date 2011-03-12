Tools Of The Day: Find Free Wi-Fi Anywhere In The World And Recycle Your Spam E-mails Into Cool Pieces Of Art

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



Internote – If you love sticky notes for Windows 7 then you might need a more useful version of sticky notes that lives right in your browser. Internote is a Firefox addon that allows you to stick notes to web pages. You can save notes on websites so you can see them again once you return. Read more: Internote: Stick Notes To Web Pages

Total Hotspots – Using the internet on your phone is a great convenience. Free Wi-Fi on your phone makes it easier to check your email while on the go and stay updated with your social networking accounts. To find free Wi-Fi around your areas, check out Total Hotspots, a free web service that lets you search free Wi-Fi spots from the around the world. Read more: TotalHotspots: Find Free Wi-Fi Anywhere In the World

Spam Recycling – Spam emails are annoying. Nobody needs to be bothered with emails that include useless advertisements. But these useless emails can now be recycled into works of art, all thanks to SpamRecycling, a free to use website that converts your spam emails into unique animations that are accompanied by audio. All you do is forward your spam emails. Read more: Spam Recycling: Recycle Spam Emails Into Unique Pieces Of Visual Art

Tabble – If you need to do a quick look-up of certain people and profiles, you usually hit Google and find a page about them. Tabble is a online profile aggregator for Google Chrome that makes it easier to know about someone by pulling up information from various social media sources and showing it contextually. Read more: Tabble: Quick Lookup For People On The Web (Chrome)

Photofeed – is a new Facebook application by Pixable that lets you sort, group and categorize Facebook photos uploaded by your friends. The app also organizes photos in categories like “Top photos of the day” and “Top photos of the month”. All of the photos are organised and displayed as a continuous stream. Read more: Photofeed: Sort, organise & Browse Your Friends’ Facebook Photos

