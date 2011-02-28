Tools Of The Day: Test Your iOS Apps On An Online iPad Simulator

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



Saymmm – People who cook food for themselves often find themselves spending valuable time on deciding what to cook. Normally we do not have a cooking schedule planned out and decide on the recipe only on the day. To make such cooking schedules, check out a website called SayMmm. It is a simple web service where, for each upcoming day, you can choose to either cook for yourself or dine out. Read more: Saymmm: Make cooking schedules & organise your recipes online

IKEA Hackers – IKEA furniture is greatly easy to assemble. Many people have created simple but highly useful furniture using IKEA parts. At IKEA Hackers, you can read about how other people have been creative with IKEA parts. IKEA Hackers is a great website to visit if you want to make something creative and useful out of IKEA parts. Read more: IKEA Hackers: Profiles Creative IKEA Hacks & Projects

Countdown Calendar – If there is a date coming up that is important to your website, you should put up a countdown calendar on the site for all your site visitors to see. An easy way to embed a countdown calendar on your blog is through a web service that is simply titled Countdown Calendar, a free and simple to use web service that helps embed a small widget on your site or blog. Read more: Countdown Calendar: An Embeddable Countdown Calendar For Your Website

Koi-Writer – Most text editing applications leave the taskbar and similar items visible. While writing, these visible items distract you. If you are looking for a way to peacefully type in a distraction-free writing environment, then you should pay a visit to Koi Writer Text Editor, a free to use text editing web application that has a lot to offer. Read more: Koi-Writer: Type In A Distraction-Free Writing Environment

iPad Simulator Online – Are you looking for a browser-based iPad simulator to test your iOS web apps? If yes, then you need to visit iPad Simulator, a simple web app that simulates an iPad within your web browser. While trying it out, I found that the app worked in Firefox better than Chrome. When you visit the site, you are presented with an iPad-like view. Read more: iPad Simulator Online

