Cool Websites And Tools [April 7th]

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



IssueMap – Creating a map of statistics with the data you have is not a very difficult task. However the job becomes increasingly complicated when the size of the data increases. Fortunately since the data is often stored as CSV or Excel files, you can use IssueMap to quickly create the maps. Read more: IssueMap: Easily Create A Map From Excel Or CSV Data

Saga 2012 – Ever since the blockbuster “2012” movie came out, much has been said about how the world will end on that year. Many believe that cataclysmic disasters of today are leading up to 2012 – and with all that is happening around, it is understandable that people are very interested in this date. Saga 2012 is an app that gets a kick out it by letting you create a video depicting you or your friend as the lone hero to save the world. Read more: Saga 2012: Generate Your Own “2012” Hero Video

PenIO – While PenIO cannot replace tools that let you create websites, it does give you one of the fastest ways to publish a simple text-based webpage. Once you give your page a name and choose a password, your webpage will be created as yourname.pen.io. You can click anywhere on the webpage to edit that section. Read more: PenIO: Create A Text Based Page & Publish In Seconds

TorrentButler – Every Internet user who downloads movies through torrents knows that all torrent websites are essentially the same. All of them simply list the torrent for a particular movie without publishing any detailed information about it. But TorrentButler is quite the opposite. It lets you search for regular as well as high definition movies. Read more: TorrentButler: Get Latest Movie Torrents Along With Details Of Each Movie

GetRaised – You cannot be happy at your job unless you get the salary you deserve. But how does one determine the right amount for one’s job and find out if one is being underpaid? The answer is through Get Raised, a web service that asks you a series of questions to determine whether or not you are underpaid. Read more: GetRaised: A Site That Helps Find Out If You Are Underpaid

These are just half of the websites that we discovered in the last couple of days. If you want us to send you daily round-ups of all cool websites we come across, leave your email here. Or follow us via RSS feed.

NEW: Download MakeUseOf App for Android. FREE!

More articles about: cool web apps

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.