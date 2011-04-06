Cool Websites And Tools [April 5th]

Check out some of the latest MakeUseOf discoveries. All listed websites are FREE or come with a decent free account option. You can make use of them without spending a dime. If you want to have similar cool websites round-ups delivered to your email daily email subscribe here.



Mailgames24 – We all use emails to share text and send files to one another. But now emails can also be used to play games with our friends, thanks to Mailgames24. It is a free to use web service that lists games which you can play with your friends via email. You start by selecting one of the games available on the site. Read more: Mailgames24: Play Games Via Email

Google Image Slideshow – Google Images lets us easily search for photos and other types of images. But thanks to a new web service, we can now put the results of a Google Image search into a browser slideshow. This web service is called simply Google Image Slideshow, a great and simple tool that shows Google Image search results as a slideshow. Read more: Google Image Slideshow: View Google Image Search Results As A Slideshow

ConvertAudioOnline – Converting audio files is helpful in sizing them down as well as making them compatible with your portable media player. Normally you would need a desktop application to convert audio files. But with the help of free batch audio file converter ConvertAudioOnline, you can now convert your audio files online. Read more: ConvertAudioOnline: Free Batch Audio File Converter Online

Etiquette Survival Guide – Are you worried about accidentally saying something that will offend your girlfriend’s parents? Or perhaps you need to learn what LOL really means. Whatever etiquette question you have, the Etiquette Survival Guide will be a great help. The Etiquette Survival Guide is a free iOS application sized at 0.7MB and compatible with iPod Touch, iPad, and iPhone devices that run iOS 3.2 or later. Read more: Etiquette Survival Guide: Get Etiquette Tips & Advice Regarding Various Situations

iWeb2Print – With so much to read, many people try to save webpages so they can enjoy them offline. One of the best ways to do that is to save the entire webpage as a PDF file. iWeb2Print is an excellent tool that lets you convert any webpage into a PDF. Simply enter the URL of the webpage and click convert. Read more: iWeb2Print: Convert Webpages To Print Friendly PDFs

