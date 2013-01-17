7 Unusual Ways People Use Evernote

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider
Evernote, the popular productivity app that helps you “remember everything,” offers straightforward features that have caught on in a huge way.In its most basic form, the app simply lets you make photo and text notes that are instantly synced across devices.
We found some interesting and unconventional ways that people are using this simple app for more complex purposes.
In a book called Twitterville, author Shel Israel tells the story of one user who records his sins in Evernote for confession every week.
Health blog End of Three Fitness offers several tips on how to use Evernote to keep track of your exercise. You can turn each exercise routine into its own note and record voice memos on how easy or difficult each one is.
Evernote even had its own fitness event, inviting people to use Evernote as a workout journal.
Lifehacker explains how to make it a snap to find books on your shelves.
By taking a picture of the bookshelves with the spines facing out, Evernote's OCR capability can read the author and title text. Search for book you want and Evernote will show you where it is on your shelf.
From the official Evernote blog, Fred Constantinesco writes about how he uses it to organise all his research for his fantasy football team and to manage his efforts during the season.
A user in the comments section of ParentHacks writes that she uses Evernote to make sure her family doesn't buy duplicates of items like Lego sets, books, and video games.
The same user on ParentHacks writes that she makes a note every time one of her sons mentions something he might like as a gift. This simply makes it easy to remember what her kids want when birthdays or other holidays roll around.
If you're a real clothes horse, EveryCollegeGirl has advice on organising your wardrobe with Evernote.
You can make separate Evernote notebooks for outerwear, tops, bottoms, dresses, and shoes. By inserting a table in each notebook, you can make note of what clothing items go well with each article of clothing.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.