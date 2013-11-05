Cool Video Shows How Soccer Has Become More International Through The Years

It is no secret that soccer is the most popular sport in the world. However, it is only recently that the sport has truly become an international sport with players moving from country to country on a regular basis.

The folks at EyeSeeData.com put together a video that shows the history of player transfers over the past 133 years in just 60 seconds. Player transfers is the process by which a player’s rights are sold from one club to another.

As recently as 1963-64, only 13 countries were involved in international transfers with fees totaling $US633,000 ($4.8 million in 2013 dollars). In 2012-13, 167 countries were involved in transfers with fees totaling $US2.7 billion. You can see an interactive map at EyeSeeData.com…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.