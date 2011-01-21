The 20 Most Creative Twitter Pages

If you want to stand out on Twitter, you have to think outside the box.



Some of the most creative Twitter pages, as you would expect, are those of designers, graphic artists, and the like.

But you don’t have to be a professional artist to make a memorable Twitter page. With the abundance of customisation tools out there (we’ve listed a few below), it’s never been easier to strut your stuff.

Ready, Set, customise!

Ready to take your own Twitter page to new heights? Here are 10 sites where you can snag a free Twitter background: (A few offer custom design services as well)

TwitterBackgroundsBase.com TwitrBackgrounds.com TwitterBackgrounds.org MyTweetSpace.com TwitterGallery.com TweetStyle.com Twitbacks.com Twitrounds.com TwitterBackgroundsGallery.com Twitter-Images.com

Id you’re the DIY type, here are five more resources to help you create your own from scratch:

SpoonGraphics eHow Mashable Sitepoint Twitip

With the ideas and resources above, it should be pretty easy to rock out your Twitter page. And who knows – maybe you’ll make the next list!

