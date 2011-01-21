The 20 Most Creative Twitter Pages

If you want to stand out on Twitter, you have to think outside the box.
Some of the most creative Twitter pages, as you would expect, are those of designers, graphic artists, and the like.
But you don’t have to be a professional artist to make a memorable Twitter page. With the abundance of customisation tools out there (we’ve listed a few below), it’s never been easier to strut your stuff.
Ready, Set, customise!
Ready to take your own Twitter page to new heights? Here are 10 sites where you can snag a free Twitter background: (A few offer custom design services as well)
- TwitterBackgroundsBase.com
- TwitrBackgrounds.com
- TwitterBackgrounds.org
- MyTweetSpace.com
- TwitterGallery.com
- TweetStyle.com
- Twitbacks.com
- Twitrounds.com
- TwitterBackgroundsGallery.com
- Twitter-Images.com
Id you’re the DIY type, here are five more resources to help you create your own from scratch:
- SpoonGraphics
- eHow
- Mashable
- Sitepoint
- Twitip
With the ideas and resources above, it should be pretty easy to rock out your Twitter page. And who knows – maybe you’ll make the next list!
Credit: @thebizguy
(The great folks at The Net Men Corp designed our Twitter background -- let them design yours, too! You can check them out here.)
