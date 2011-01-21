The 20 Most Creative Twitter Pages

Matthew Toren

If you want to stand out on Twitter, you have to think outside the box.

Some of the most creative Twitter pages, as you would expect, are those of designers, graphic artists, and the like.

But you don’t have to be a professional artist to make a memorable Twitter page. With the abundance of customisation tools out there (we’ve listed a few below), it’s never been easier to strut your stuff.

Take me to the Twitter pages →
Ready, Set, customise!

Ready to take your own Twitter page to new heights?  Here are 10 sites where you can snag a free Twitter background: (A few offer custom design services as well)

  1. TwitterBackgroundsBase.com
  2. TwitrBackgrounds.com
  3. TwitterBackgrounds.org
  4. MyTweetSpace.com
  5. TwitterGallery.com
  6. TweetStyle.com
  7. Twitbacks.com
  8. Twitrounds.com
  9. TwitterBackgroundsGallery.com
  10. Twitter-Images.com

Id you’re the DIY type, here are five more resources to help you create your own from scratch:

  1. SpoonGraphics
  2. eHow
  3. Mashable
  4. Sitepoint
  5. Twitip

With the ideas and resources above, it should be pretty easy to rock out your Twitter page.  And who knows – maybe you’ll make the next list!

@ericwashburn

Credit: @ericwashburn

@cameronolivier

Credit: @cameronolivier

@SFsee

Credit: @SFsee

@orangesprocket

Credit: @orangesprocket

@cheth

Credit: @cheth

@tedmurphy

Credit: @tedmurphy

@coffeemaverick

Credit: @coffeemaverick

@jeanneleez

Credit: @jeanneleez

@santilli

Credit: @santilli

@sweattshop

Credit: @sweattshop

@Farrhad

Credit: @Farrhad

@FatGuy

Credit: @FatGuy

@jakrose

Credit: @jakrose

@artistico

Credit: @artistico

@Vonster

Credit: @Vonster

@KrisColvin

Credit: @KrisColvin

@shirtpizza

Credit: @shirtpizza

@amazefm

Credit: @amazefm

@ChrisSylvester

Credit: @ChrisSylvester

@thebizguy

Credit: @thebizguy

(The great folks at The Net Men Corp designed our Twitter background -- let them design yours, too! You can check them out here.)

Want to create your own page?

Avoid The Seven Deadly Web Design Sins →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.