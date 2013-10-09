Cool Time-Lapse Video Shows Oakland Coliseum Converting From Baseball To Football

The Oakland Coliseum is the last stadium that hosts both an NFL team and an MLB team. Occasionally in the fall, the Raiders’ schedule and the A’s schedule bump up next to each other requiring the stadium to be converted from one sport to the other very quickly.

One of those instances occurred this past weekend when the A’s hosted a playoff game on Saturday night and then the Raiders played the Chargers on Sunday night. Here is a time-lapse video showing how much work goes into the transformation…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

