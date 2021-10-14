13 surprising things you probably didn’t know about ‘Project Runway’

A lot of thought goes into the supplies offered during the show’s unconventional materials challenges.

One “Project Runway” episode that fans look forward to each season is the unconventional-materials challenge, during which the contestants must create stunning designs using items that otherwise wouldn’t be used to create clothing.

Rea told The AV Club that there is a team dedicated to curating the unusual materials for these challenges.

“We have a team of people whose main job is to sit around and come up with ideas, and they bring them to us and we try to visualize all the different materials,” Rea said.

She continued, “I always like it when they present it to us as a list of what’s in that store. Like, what’s in a hardware store? It helps you say, ‘Well, what would I do? What could they use to make something?’ And then we go with what we think would be the most fun and we try to make it different from a previous season.”