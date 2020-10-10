19 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'Glee'

Fox ‘Glee’ was filled with musical performances, jokes, and drama.

From 2009 to 2015, “Glee” aired on Fox for six seasons.

Darren Criss, who played Blaine, wrote a song for the series finale.

The show’s original ending was based around Rachel (played by Lea Michele) and Finn (played by Cory Monteith), but Monteith died in 2013, two years before the series wrapped.

Throughout its six-season run, “Glee” covered difficult issues that high-school students face while interjecting hundreds of musical performances.

The Fox series ran from 2009 to 2015 and charmed many viewers along the way. But even those who’ve watched every episode might not know everything about the musical dramedy.

Read on for 19 things you never knew about “Glee” and its stars.

Throughout the show’s run, the cast performed over 700 songs.

FOX The ‘Glee’ cast has performed many covers and some original songs.

Throughout the six-season run, the “Glee” cast performed over 700 songs, which consisted mostly of covers or mash-ups, with a few originals mixed in.

Many of these songs were later compiled onto soundtrack albums – some of which quickly rose on the Billboard music charts.

Chris Colfer’s character, Kurt, was written especially for him.

Fox Chris Colfer ended up being one of the leads on the show.

According to Digital Spy, Chris Colfer told the Associated Press that he’d initially auditioned for the role of Artie, which eventually went to Kevin McHale.

The showrunners were so impressed with Colfer that they wrote him a role anyway.

The “Glee” cast’s original contract reportedly included three movies.

Fox There’s never been a written ‘Glee’ movie, just a concert film.

According to The Film Stage, the original cast contracts had a clause mandating their participation in up to three “Glee” motion pictures.

That said, the six-season series never had any films other than “Glee: The 3D Concert Movie” (2011).

Colfer wrote an episode of the show.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Chris Colfer has also written a few books.

In addition to being an actor, Colfer is a writer.

He penned the book-turned-movie “Struck by Lightning” in 2012 and he also wrote an episode of “Glee” in 2014.

Called “Old Dog, New Tricks,” the season-five episode followed Santana and Rachel working on Rachel’s public image, Sam adopting a dog, and Colfer’s character Kurt helping retired Broadway stars put on a showing of “Peter Pan.”

Kevin McHale was in a boy band before he landed a role on “Glee.”

YouTube/NLTVEVO All that group singing came in handy for his ‘Glee’ role as Artie.

Kevin McHale was part of the musical group NLT (Not Like Them) from 2006 to 2009, the year he landed a lead part “Glee.”

During its run, the band released a number of songs including “Karma” and “That Girl.”

Heather Morris was once a backup dancer for Beyoncé.

NBC Heather Morris during a Beyoncé performance on the ‘Today’ show.

Heather Morris played Brittany on the show, a role she landed after impressing the creators with her dance moves.

According to Esquire, she’d originally just been brought in to help the cast learn the “Single Ladies” moves, since Morris had been one of Beyoncé’s backup dancers.

After her choreography lessons, showrunners brought her on full time as a regular character.

Fellow “Glee” star Harry Shum Jr. once taught Morris in a dance class.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Harry Shum Jr. was teaching hip-hop.

In 2011, Morris told Backstage that, long before starring on “Glee,” she took a hip-hop class that was taught by Harry Shum Jr., who would later play Mike Chang on the show.

Two “Glee” stars were once rejected from the singing-competition series “American Idol.”

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Fortunately, we got to hear them both sing often on ‘Glee.’

After failing to make it onto “American Idol” at age 17, Amber Riley went on to land the role of Mercedes on “Glee.”

In addition, Naya Rivera, who played Santana on “Glee,” also once auditioned for “American Idol” but told “The Talk” that she was cut during the first round.

The “Glee” cast once performed at the White House.

AP Photo/Charles Dharapak The ‘Glee’ cast performing at the White House in 2010.

Under Barack Obama’s presidency, the “Glee” cast performed at the White House Easter Egg Roll in 2010.

There was a short-lived reality show that searched for new people to appear on “Glee.”

Oxygen The series aired for just two seasons.

“The Glee Project” aired for two seasons on Oxygen from 2011 to 2012 and it featured contestants vying for a role on “Glee.”

Among some of the characters to come from the reality show were Samuel Larsen’s religious student Joe Hart, Damian McGinty’s Irish exchange student Rory Flanagan, and Alex Newell’s transgender teen Unique.

Those slushy-throwing scenes were all too real and apparently difficult to shoot.

Fox Lea Michele said that the slushies would stain her body.

Bullies in “Glee” would often throw slushies in the faces of the glee-club members, which was apparently just as awful for the actors as it was for their characters.

“It literally takes the air out [of you]. It’s so cold I have to, like, recover for days,” Lea Michele, who played Rachel, said on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” in 2010, according to Digital Spy.

“It stains my body and it drips down and then I take off my clothes and my entire body is covered in blue. The only way to get it off is to cover yourself in Gillette shaving cream. It’s like a whole disaster,” she added.

Lea Michele almost didn’t make it to her “Glee” audition because of a major car accident.

Fox Lea Michele as Rachel Berry on ‘Glee.’

Per Us Weekly, in a special clip on the “Glee” season-one DVD, Michele said she totaled her car in the Fox Studios parking lot moments before her “Glee” audition.

“When I get into the room for my audition, I literally was still pulling pieces of glass out of my hair,” Michele said.

But even that couldn’t rattle her, and she went on to land the lead role.

Darren Criss wrote a song for the series finale.

FOX Darren Criss wrote ‘This Time’ for Lea Michele.

On the finale, Michele sang “This Time” – an emotional track that was actually written by Darren Criss, who played Blaine on the show.

At PaleyFest 2015, a festival dedicated to TV, Criss spoke about how much the song meant to him.

“I basically wrote a love note to the entire [“Glee”] experience,” Criss said. “Having Lea [Michele] sing it to me is one of the most special moments of my career.”

It turns out that Michele was just as thrilled with the experience.

At the same event, she said, “Darren gave me the greatest gift … It was such a favour because I got to say everything to everyone here and everyone watching what I wanted to say. But [I couldn’t] think of the words and he wrote them.”

Before he was cast as Blaine, Criss tried out for another role on the show.

FOX It’s hard to picture Darren Criss playing anyone but Blaine.

Per the Los Angeles Times, Criss revealed at PaleyFest in 2015 that he’d initially auditioned to play Finn, the role that eventually went to Cory Monteith.

Criss said that when he watched the show, he quickly understood why Monteith was the best choice for the part. Instead, Criss went on to play the lead Warbler, Blaine.

… and Blaine originally had a different name.

Fox and Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP Darren Criss starred as Blaine Anderson on ‘Glee.’

In a September 2020 tweet, Criss said he went into the casting office to audition for the role of “BLAIR” a decade ago.

“They changed the name,” he wrote.

In real life, Matthew Morrison, who played Mr. Schue, isn’t much older than the actors who played his students.

Fox Matthew Morrison as Will Schuester on ‘Glee.’

Matthew Morrison, who played glee teacher Mr. Schue, was only a few years older than some of his students.

Most of the teens on the show were actually played by actors in their mid-to-late 20s and early 30s.

For example, Shum Jr., who played Mike Chang, is only four years younger than Morrison in real life.

Morrison and Michele knew each other before they both scored roles on “Glee.”

Fox Lea Michele said they briefly dated, too.

Michele wrote in her 2014 book “Brunette Ambition” that she’d known Morrison prior to filming “Glee.”

“Matt [Morrison] had been a friend of mine for years, and in fact we’d actually dated back in the day for a Broadway beat,” she wrote.

On the show, her “Glee” character, Rachel, even briefly had a crush on Morrison’s character, Mr. Schue.

Santana and Brittany’s relationship almost never happened.

Fox Apparently fans helped make their love story a major plot point.

Rivera, who played Santana, told Vanity Fair in 2011 that the fans were instrumental in helping the writers see that the show needed more lesbian and bisexual inclusion.

“I think it was because the writers and Ryan [Murphy] were getting such a strong craving from the fans – from the Brittany and Santana fans – for them to be together,” Rivera said. “We sort of took it lightly at first. But then we thought it was something people really wanted us to do, that it was something we should tackle.”

The show once had a totally different ending.

Fox ‘Glee’ ended with many characters living in New York City.

Before actor Cory Monteith’s tragic death in 2013, “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy planned to centre the series’ finale around Monteith’s character, Finn, and Michele’s character, Rachel.

“At the end of season six, Rachel was going to have become a big Broadway star, the role she was born to play. Finn was going to have become a teacher, settled down happily in Ohio, at peace with his choice and no longer feeling like a Lima loser,” Murphy said in 2013 during a eulogy at Monteith’s private memorial service, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“The very last line of dialogue was to be this: Rachel comes back to Ohio, fulfilled and yet not, and walks into Finn’s glee club. ‘What are you doing here?’ he would ask. ‘I’m home,’ she would reply. Fade out. The end,” he shared.

Instead, the “Glee” finale ended with many of the characters living in New York City – and the theatre in the gang’s high school was rededicated as “The Finn Hudson Auditorium” in Finn’s memory.

