12 interesting things you didn't know about Adele

Adele is known for her powerful voice and impressive ballads.

The singer has oftentimes called the late Etta James one of her biggest inspirations and she’s also a fan of Beyoncé and Drake.

When she was 18 years old, Adele wrote her debut hit “Hometown Glory” in 10 minutes.

Adele is famous for baring her soul in her powerful ballads, breaking records and hearts with every new release.

The singer is reportedly set to drop an album in September – so while waiting for new music, why not brush up on some trivia?

Here are some interesting things you may not know about Adele.

Adele is a Taurus and she was born in England.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Adele was born in May.

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins was born on May 5, 1988, making her a Taurus. She was born in Tottenham, London, England.

Adele wrote her debut hit “Hometown Glory” in 10 minutes.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy Adele’s debut album is ’19.’

The singer penned her debut single “Hometown Glory,” which is on her album “19,” in just 10 minutes. She was 18 years old when she wrote it.

The song, which is about life in London, was reportedly written as a protest after Adele’s mum tried to persuade the young singer to leave the city to attend university.

The singer has oftentimes called the late Etta James one of her biggest inspirations.

AP Photo/Alison Wise Etta James performing in 1987.

For years, Adele has spoken very highly of the legendary singer, who died in 2012.

“Her voice was breath taking and her songs are reflections we all recognise in some way or another. It’s an honour every time I hear her voice,” Adele wrote in a blog post in 2012, shortly after James’ death, per MTV.

She went to the same performance school as the late Amy Winehouse.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images Amy Winehouse and Adele attended the same school.

Per BBC, Adele has studied at the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology, the same performance school the late singer Amy Winehouse once briefly attended.

The school boasts other world-famous alumni, too, like singers Leona Lewis and Kate Nash.

Adele’s music first began gaining traction on Myspace.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Adele uploaded music on Myspace years ago.

Adele’s music first gained traction when she posted original songs to the now-defunct social-media site Myspace in 2006.

There, her music was noticed by XL Recordings, an independent record label in the UK.

Adele’s album “21” is one of the best-selling albums of all time in both the UK and the US.

Columbia Records ’21’ is Adele’s second album.

Per Official Charts, as of April 2019, Adele’s album “21” is the fourth best-selling album of all time in the UK. In terms of sales, her album ranks just below The Beatles’ iconic “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

Per the Recording Industry Association of America, “21” is also one of the best-selling albums of all time in the US.

She and Beyoncé both hold the title of female artist who has won the most Grammys in one night.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Adele with her 2011 Grammy-award haul.

Adele has won a lot of Grammy awards over the years but, at the 2012 ceremony, she took home six of them in just one night, including song of the year and album of the year.

She shares this title of female artist with the most wins in one night with Beyoncé, who first broke this record during the 2010 ceremony.

She has a Beyoncé-inspired alter ego called Sasha Carter.

Christopher Polk/Getty Adele is a pretty big Beyoncé fan.

She said she invented this alter ego that she uses to hype herself up just before she met Beyoncé in 2011.

“I was about to meet Beyoncé and I had a full-blown anxiety attack. ,” she told Rolling Stone. “Then she popped in looking gorgeous, and said, ‘You’re amazing! When I listen to you I feel like I’m listening to God.’ Can you believe she said that?”

Afterward, she said she was crying and thought, “‘What would Sasha Fierce do?’ That’s when Sasha Carter was born.”

The name Sasha Carter comes from a mix of Beyoncé’s “Sasha Fierce” and the famed singer June Carter, per Rolling Stone.

Adele and Drake are pals.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for TNT and Glenn Hunt/Getty Images Drake and Adele are fans of each other.

It all began in 2018 when Adele tweeted that Drake‘s concert was one of her “favourite shows of all time” and the Canadian rapper shared how excited he was about her comment on his Instagram.

The two later cemented their friendship in February 2019 when they rented out an entire bowling alley just to hang out together with their friends.

She once threw herself a “Titanic”-themed birthday party.

Paramount Pictures / Instagram Adele is on the right.

In 2018, for her 30th birthday, Adele donned an impressive Rose costume and threw a “Titanic”-themed birthday bash. The party featured period-piece outfits as well as a replica of the ship’s iconic staircase.

Though the singer is a fan of the film, she was criticised for essentially theming a celebration after the real-life tragedy the movie was based on – over 1,500 people died when the Titanic ship sank in 1912.

Adele once dressed up as Dolly Parton for Halloween.

Instagram/Adele Adele in her Dolly Parton look.

For Halloween 2017, the singer dressed up as country superstar Dolly Parton, calling her “the hero of [her] life” in an Instagram post.

Parton later posted a video on Twitter to say that she was incredibly flattered and she definitely approved of Adele’s look.

Adele has a dachshund and a black cat.

Wikimedia commons A dachshund (not Louie).

In the past, she’s spoken about bringing her dachshund, Louie, on tour with her – and she’s previously called the pup the “love of her life.”

Per Instagram, she also has a black cat that she adopted from a shelter.

