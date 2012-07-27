16 Sweet Free Trials You Should Sign Up For

Photo: Flickr / Kashirin Nickolai
Companies give away free subscriptions on the assumption that customers will decide to keep paying or forget to cancel.We can speak from personal experience that it’s easy to forget to cancel until the first bill arrives.
If you are careful, however, then this is a great chance to get free music, movies, workouts and more.
We’ve rounded up some of the best deals.
Why you want it: Watch whatever you want, whenever you want, without late fees. You can also stream movies! And it beats shelling out $13 for a movie ticket.
What you'll get: Unlimited streaming and one DVD rental at a time.
Try it for: One month
Why you want it: You're single, desperate and could use a nice meal.
What you'll get: The means to connect with other lonely, desperate and hungry singles.
Try it for: One month
Why you want it: eMusic's selection not only rivals iTunes, it's way more sophisticated. True musicheads will appreciate their well-edited mix.
What you'll get: $20 credit
Try it for: One month
Why you want it: Channels upon channels of music, news, talk radio, comedy and sports. And Howard Stern.
What you'll get: All of the above.
Try it for: 7 days
Why you want it: Have you seen yourself lately?
What you'll get: Group exercise classes, access to any club location, that sweet, sweet sense of contentment that comes with being healthy.
Try it for: 3 days
Why you want it: Free two-day shipping makes everything better.
What you'll get: Unlimited, instant streaming of thousands of flicks and TV shows; free two-day shipping; a Kindle book to borrow from Amazon's Lending Library.
Try it for: One month
Why you want it: You're dying to know why your right ear is bigger than your left ear.
What you'll get: Access to more than 1 billion international records, including church, birth, marriage, death, military and census docs.
Try it for: 14 days
Why you want it: Millions of tracks, on-the-go playlists, proof your BFF digs Carley Jepsen. You can also stream playlists offline.
What you'll get: All of the above.
Try it for: 30 days
Why you want it: Netflix is cool and all, but their collection isn't exactly highbrow.
What you'll get: Nonstop streaming on your PS3, Roku, Xbox and laptop, plus access to the awe-inspiring Criterion Collection. This is crucial.
Try it for: 1 week
Why you want it: Your brain's turned to mush and reading print hurts your eyes.
What you'll get: 1,000s of books. Unlimited rentals. No due dates. No late fees. No paper.
Try it for: 2 weeks
Why you want it: You feel out of the loop and have a thing for Rupert.
What you'll get: Unlimited access to smartphone apps and WSJ.com.
Try it for: 4 weeks
Why you want it: The Netflix of console games boasts an arcade that could bring pre-pubescent boys to tears.
What you'll get: One game at a time to play as long you like on PS3, XBox 360, Wii, 3Ds ... the list goes on and on. Over 8,000 games to choose from.
Try it for: 30 days
Why you want it: Must. Airbrush. Profile picture.
What you'll get: Extended features for 3D design, state-of-the-art editing, graphic design capabilities, etc.
Try it for: 30 days
Why you want it: There's no way you're going to let a bunch of zits get in your way.
What you'll get: The company's 3-step acne-blasting system, which includes cleanser, toner and medicated treatment.
Try it for: 60 days
Why you want it: You've been meaning to offload that money-suck of a house. Or buy a new one.
What you'll get: A subscription to the site to look up foreclosures, listings and home values.
Try it for: 7 days
Why you want it: After the hackers zapped your PC, you've been shaken ever since.
What you'll get: The comfort of knowing you can surf, bank, and shop online without having your identity hijacked.
Try it for: 30 days
Why you want it: Your investment decisions could use some fine-tuning.
What you'll get: Full access to research updates via email, Twitter, and the Web. Also, charts. A whole lot of charts.
Try it for: Four weeks
