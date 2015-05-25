A quirky Danish home store just made a splash in New York City -- here are 12 of the craziest things you can buy there

Melia Robinson
Flying tiger 15Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Copenhagen-based home décor brand Flying Tiger has been called the “IKEA of junk.”

In some ways, it’s true: The chain’s first US outpost in New York City’s Flatiron neighbourhood has a modern, white-walled design that reminds us of the world’s largest furniture retailer. Customers snake through one continuous aisle that wraps around the store, a layout similar to IKEA’s.

Flying Tiger focuses on much smaller and quirkier tchotchkes, rather than ready-to-assemble furniture. And the prices are unbelievably low. Most items cost between $US1 and $US4.

Here are the 10 coolest (read: weirdest) items you can buy at Flying Tiger.

Your paper clips should be conversation starters. Burger and condiment clips run for just a $US1 per pack.

Flying tiger 3Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Need a matching kitchen timer to go with those paper clips?

Flying tiger 9Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Flying Tiger had lots of food-related items, such as these chocolate bar-inspired note pads.

Flying tiger 2Melia Robinson/Business Insider

If you prefer your bars to be made of gold, these $US2 magnets are for you.

Flying tiger 11Melia Robinson/Business Insider

We saw notebooks made of fake wood, too, but these Googly Eyes pads were our favourite.

Flying tiger 14Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Kitsch is Flying Tiger’s specialty. A whole wall was dedicated to mustache memorabilia.

Flying tiger 5Melia Robinson/Business Insider

These massage rollers, shaped like potted plants, were too cute.

Flying tiger 1Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Many of the products have practical applications, too. You’ll never misplace your glasses again with this $US3 nose-shaped holder.

Flying tiger 7Melia Robinson/Business Insider

It’s difficult to lose a pen when it’s hanging on your fridge.

Flying tiger 13Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Step aside, Container Store. These vertical salad containers cost just $US3 a pop.

Flying tiger 6Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Store your magazines in a $US5 bin made of magazines.

Flying tiger 4Melia Robinson/Business Insider

These veggie peelers look like old-school pencil sharpeners.

Flying tiger 12Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The mix and match candle wall has votive holders and sticks in varying shapes and colours.

Flying tiger 10Melia Robinson/Business Insider

