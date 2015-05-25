A quirky Danish home store just made a splash in New York City -- here are 12 of the craziest things you can buy there

Copenhagen-based home décor brand Flying Tiger has been called the “IKEA of junk.”

In some ways, it’s true: The chain’s first US outpost in New York City’s Flatiron neighbourhood has a modern, white-walled design that reminds us of the world’s largest furniture retailer. Customers snake through one continuous aisle that wraps around the store, a layout similar to IKEA’s.

Flying Tiger focuses on much smaller and quirkier tchotchkes, rather than ready-to-assemble furniture. And the prices are unbelievably low. Most items cost between $US1 and $US4.

Here are the 10 coolest (read: weirdest) items you can buy at Flying Tiger.

Your paper clips should be conversation starters. Burger and condiment clips run for just a $US1 per pack.

Need a matching kitchen timer to go with those paper clips?

Flying Tiger had lots of food-related items, such as these chocolate bar-inspired note pads.

If you prefer your bars to be made of gold, these $US2 magnets are for you.

We saw notebooks made of fake wood, too, but these Googly Eyes pads were our favourite.

Kitsch is Flying Tiger’s specialty. A whole wall was dedicated to mustache memorabilia.

These massage rollers, shaped like potted plants, were too cute.

Many of the products have practical applications, too. You’ll never misplace your glasses again with this $US3 nose-shaped holder.

It’s difficult to lose a pen when it’s hanging on your fridge.

Step aside, Container Store. These vertical salad containers cost just $US3 a pop.

Store your magazines in a $US5 bin made of magazines.

These veggie peelers look like old-school pencil sharpeners.

The mix and match candle wall has votive holders and sticks in varying shapes and colours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.