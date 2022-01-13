19 surprising things you probably didn’t know about ‘Schitt’s Creek’

The cast didn’t know what Catherine O’Hara’s accent for Moira was going to sound like until the first day of shooting.

Although Dan, Eugene, and the rest of the cast knew that Catherine O’Hara was going to give Moira Rose an accent, they had no idea what the legendary comedic actress was going to come up with until they started shooting.

“I remember being so thrown off by it, because it’s this vaguely European accent that has no origin and yet is from everywhere,” Dan told Vulture in 2020. “I remember really having to hide my enjoyment of it, and actually do my job as an actor, as a kid who has been around this accent for his whole life.”

Even O’Hara didn’t know exactly where the accent was going to go.

She told Vulture in the same article that she initially thought it would die down as Moira adjusted to her new home, but if anything, it got more pronounced. For example, her iconic pronunciation of “bebe” didn’t become a running gag until season four.

“I said ‘bebe’ as a joke or a mistake the first time,” O’Hara said. “Once I hit on ‘bebe’ and got a laugh from the crew, that was it.”