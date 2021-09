20 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Easy A’

Stone said her parents have a similar style to Olive’s.

In a 2010 interview with Collider , Stone spoke about the opportunity to get to work with Tucci and Clarkson, who played her parents in the film.

“… Patty and Stanley just came in and blew all that out of the water. They were so unbelievable. I was so grateful to them, selfishly, because they made it all make sense,” she said.

She also told the publication that they actually reminded her of her own parents, saying, “My parents are miraculously similar to those parents which is the luckiest thing in the world. They may not be as liberal but their parenting style is very similar.”