27 things you probably didn’t know about Disney castles around the world

There are Disney castles in theme parks around the world, each with its own unique features.
The drawbridge on Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland has only been lowered twice.
It took almost 18 months to build Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World.
Disneyland unveiled Sleeping Beauty Castle before the animated movie was even released.
Sleeping Beauty Castle has been Disneyland’s most iconic feature since the park opened in 1955.
However, Disney’s version of “Sleeping Beauty” was still in early production when Disneyland opened, so even though the castle is named after the princess, the movie wasn’t released until January 1959.
Inside Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World, there are detailed mosaics that tell Disney’s version of “Cinderella.”
In one of the murals, pay special attention to Cinderella’s stepsisters as they watch Cinderella try on the glass slipper. One has a red facial tint to convey that she is “red with rage,” and the other has a green facial tint to show she is “green with envy.”
All of the Disney castles face north-to-south, so there’s always good lighting for photos.
This helps to prevent potentially tricky-to-work-with backlighting for visitors who want to photograph the park icon from Main Street USA.
Hong Kong Disneyland’s castle is set in front of a natural mountain landscape.
The mountain is part of a nature reserve, and it makes for a beautiful background for photos of the castle.
There is a secret suite inside Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World.
The Cinderella Castle Suite was intended to be an apartment for Walt Disney and his family when they visited the Orlando theme park. However, he died before the park was completed, so the space remained mostly unused for almost 40 years.
You cannot purchase a night in the luxurious suite. The only way to stay there is to win a contest or be gifted the opportunity by the Walt Disney Company.
Tokyo Disneyland’s Cinderella Castle is almost identical to the one at Walt Disney World in Florida.
There are minor differences between the castles, but one big thing is that Tokyo’s castle has a more detailed walk-through attraction that tells the story of “Cinderella,” and Walt Disney World’s only has the mosaics.
At Disneyland Paris, there’s a dragon lurking underneath the castle walls.
When Walt Disney World celebrated its 25th anniversary, Cinderella Castle was turned into a giant, pink birthday cake.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the royal birthday makeover took 430 gallons (1,628l) of pink paint and 1,110 feet (338.33m) of heavy-duty inflatable icing to make the iconic castle look like a big birthday cake.
Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle has a functioning drawbridge.
The paint on Disneyland’s castle makes it look taller than it actually is.
Kim Irvine, art director at Walt Disney Imagineering explained on the Disney Parks Blog that her team used a technique called atmospheric perspective to make the castle appear taller than it actually is.
“We warmed the pink hues on the lower towers and gradually added blue to lighten the colors toward the top,” she said.
Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World isn’t dismantled during hurricanes, though it’s designed to withstand many of them.
Despite popular rumors and theories, Cinderella Castle is not dismantled during a hurricane.
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris incorporated designs from storybook castles as well as real ones.
The Imagineers thought that it would be redundant to just model the castle after real ones the guests could go see around Europe.
Instead, Disneyland Paris’s castle took extra inspiration from storybook castle drawings and the animated film “Sleeping Beauty.”
That’s also why the landscaping around the castle grounds in Paris features square trees.
Shanghai Disneyland’s Enchanted Storybook Castle was built into an amphitheater.
Imagineers did this so more guests can view shows on the castle stage without being cramped together in a small space.
The theater is also a prime viewing spot for the nightly firework shows.
Each Disney castle features a special nod to Walt Disney.
According to the Walt Disney Family Museum, when Walt Disney saw the original model for Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle he liked the bright-blue color of the turrets because it would blend with the sky and make the castle appear taller.
Varying shades of that same bright blue have been used on every Disney castle since as a nod to the founder.
There’s a full-service restaurant inside the castle at Shanghai Disneyland.
The Royal Banquet Hall is on the upper floors of the castle. As you make your way to the fine-dining restaurant, you’ll pass by stained glass windows and mosaic art.