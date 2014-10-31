10 Cool Startups To Work For In New York City

Silicon Valley may be known as the core of America’s startup scene, but Silicon Alley can certainly hold its own. New York City is home to more than its fair share of cool startups and small businesses.
That’s why Hired.com, which specialises in recruiting startup and tech talent, recently measured which New York-based companies are most intriguing to job seekers.
By looking at companies on its site with the highest number of interview requests and first-round interviews, it compiled a list of some of the hottest places to work in the Big Apple. While it’s not a definitive list, several companies stood out to Hired users.
Here are 10 of the coolest NYC startups to work for.
Levo League provides networking tools for professional women. The site allows women to search for jobs, connect with other women, and receive professional advice.
Levo League hosts weekly 'Office Hours' where successful visitors, including Sheryl Sandberg and Warren Buffett, share career advice. The Levo offices are also home to the company's mascot, a dog named Bauer.
Handshake helps sales teams write and process orders more quickly. Users can take and manage orders through the application, as well as instantly send them back to the office from a conference or trade show.
The Handshake office is sleek and modern, with both foosball and pool tables.
GrubHub is a food delivery service that allows users to browse menus and order online. Although they operate on independent sites, GrubHub runs parallel to Seamless, another delivery service, since the companies combined in 2013.
GrubHub employees report that the office environment and dress code are fairly laid-back -- and there's plenty of free food, of course.
Sailthru is a personalised marketing communication platform. Sailthru helps clients optimise customer experience by tracking user preferences and generating data that companies can use to target advertising and improve communication.
After working hard all week, employees can also look forward to a weekly happy hour, known as SailAle, which features beer on tap and access to the company's diverse liquor collection.
Oyster is a subscription service that allows users to read an unlimited number of books for just under $US10 a month. The site features over half a million book options, and offers recommendations based on users' reading habits.
At Oyster, they practice what they preach -- a love of reading, that is. The staff runs a company blog, where they add new favourite books every week.
Squarespace is a content management system that allows users to build and host websites and blogs. The site offers several easy-to-use features, including image downloading, image SEO, and drag-and-drop site management.
The company recieved a 5-star rating on Indeed.com, where employees tout the modern office, flexible hours, and catered lunches.
Venmo users connect a debit or credit card directly to their account, allowing them to instantly -- and securely -- transfer money and pay their friends back. Venmo also allows users to 'bill' their friends, making it easy to keep of track of who owes who money.
Venmo encourages office camaraderie, and pairs employees up for one-on-one outings each week, where team members can choose to do any activity from grabbing lunch to playing poker.
Tinybop produces educational iOS apps for kids. Its first app, The Human Body, released in August 2013, has been downloaded over 4.9 million times and topped the charts for educational apps in over 100 countries.
The company loves all things creative and playful, and features employees' favourite books, apps, and music on its site.
Birchbox is a monthly subscription service that delivers beauty and grooming supplies directly to users. In July 2014, it opened its first brick-and-mortar store in New York's SoHo neighbourhood.
The office is filled with bright pink cubicles, which employees can then customise with personal trinkets and photos. The entire team also stops for a two-minute workout break (almost) every hour.
Curalate does marketing and analytics for social media platforms, focusing on photos and visuals. It allows users to run contests, schedule images to be published, and analyse how images are shared via Pinterest, Tumblr, Facebook, and Instagram.
In keeping with its visual nature, Curalate regularly updates its own Instagram feed, which features photos of employees enjoying snacks, happy hours, and taking selfies at work.
