10 Cool Startups To Work For In New York City

Silicon Valley may be known as the core of America’s startup scene, but Silicon Alley can certainly hold its own. New York City is home to more than its fair share of cool startups and small businesses.

That’s why Hired.com, which specialises in recruiting startup and tech talent, recently measured which New York-based companies are most intriguing to job seekers.

By looking at companies on its site with the highest number of interview requests and first-round interviews, it compiled a list of some of the hottest places to work in the Big Apple. While it’s not a definitive list, several companies stood out to Hired users.

Here are 10 of the coolest NYC startups to work for.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.