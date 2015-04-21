These cool portable Bluetooth speakers are a whopping 83% off right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

This is an incredible deal.

The stylish Photive CYREN portable Bluetooth speakers are only $US19.99 right now, down from $US120. That’s 83% off.

These speakers connect wirelessly up to 33 feet away, and seamlessly stream and share music, movies, games, phone and conference calls anywhere.

The speakers come with bass enhancing technology that delivers a crisp, clean sound with deep bass.

The built-in Li-Ion rechargeable battery lasts up to 10 hours of playtime.

The speakers come in black, blue, orange, purple and red.

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider's Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon.

