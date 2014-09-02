The 28 Coolest New Businesses In New York City

This is part of the “Moving Forward” series offering advice to small business owners on technology, mentorship, productivity, and growth. “Moving Forward” is sponsored by Ink from Chase®. More posts in the series »

YouTube/ZAGAT Black Seed Bagels offers a twist on New York’s beloved institution, the bagel shop.

New York is often called “the city that never sleeps,” and its flourishing small-business scene doesn’t seem to sleep, either. In fact, more and more enterprises are popping up every day, many of which are bringing some unusual concepts to life.

From key-making kiosks to a boozy bakery and a hand-blended parfumerie, we rounded up 28 of the coolest small businesses in the five boroughs.

For this list we focused on businesses that opened within the past five years or so.

Know a cool business we missed? Let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.