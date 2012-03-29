You Have To Check Out This See-Through 3D Computer Prototype

Who needs Retina display and super high megapixel resolution when you can have a see-through computer monitor, Minority Report-style?



BGR found this unique computer prototype designed by an intern at the Microsoft Applied Sciences Group.

This PC reinvents the meaning of touchscreen interface with its ability to recognise hand gestures, such as swipes and pinches, behind the angled computer monitor. The keyboard is placed behind the display, and a webcam tracks the user’s head position so the screen follows the direction of the user’s vantage point.

Users can select windows, scroll, and rearrange items on the screen directly with their hands without the use of a mouse.

The two MIT developers behind this PC says there are no plans to mass produce the computer, though it is pretty cool to see technology only seen in movies come to life.

Check out the video of the PC in action below.

