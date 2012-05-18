23 Incredible Images That Show Why Pinterest Is A $1.5 Billion Company

Photo: Pinterest via Emily Brennan-Williams

Pinterest is a virtual pin board; users can tag photos they find inspiring and save them for later. It’s a collage that can be shared among the community.Even though it has yet to make a dime, the startup just raised a massive $100 million round of financing at a $1.5 billion valuation. Andreessen Horowitz Partner and Pinterest investor Jeff Jordan told us he hasn’t seen adoption numbers like Pinterest’s since Facebook’s early days.



Another investor, who backed early Facebook but hasn’t put money into Pinterest, tells us he’d go long on Pinterest over Facebook because it has more revenue upside.

Of course, $1.5 BILLION is a lot and for such a young company it’s hard to justify that valuation. But Pinterest shows promise of living up to its $1.5 billion price tag some day, if only because retail companies are obsessed with it and advertisers are scrambling to get involved.

As soon as you visit the site, you understand why Pinterest is addicting. The pictures on the main page are a unique collection of fashion, design and inspirational photography. Other tagged images are hilarious and heart warming.

Here are 22 photos that show you how and why 20 million people are using Pinterest.

