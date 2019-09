Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Last October, Zynga revealed its new San Francisco headquarters.The office is dog-friendly with beds and pens for animals. It’s also futuristic looking with neon lights and funky decor.



You enter the lobby through this glowing tunnel. It's like walking into the future. This reflective arrow points you in the right direction. The lobby has a Winnebago. Sorry, make that a ZYNGABAGO. There's a full kitchen in Zynga's headquarters with an espresso station in the lobby and various food stations. Zynga CEO Mark Pincus sometimes uses these big blue screen area to make press announcements There are 1,700 people working in Zynga's headquarters. Afterward, we explored some more. Here's a stairwell down to the basement. Naturally, Zynga's headquarters has a game room. It was still being finished when we visited. This is where Mafia Wars 2 was made. The place was full of toy guns. At least, we think they were toys. Dogs are encouraged. This is Juliet, a French bulldog. Here's proof people actually work at the fun Zynga headquarters For more of the coolest offices in tech, take tours of: Airbnb

Bloomberg

Etsy

Fab

Facebook (Menlo Park)

Gawker

Google (Pittsburgh)

Groupon

Seamless

Skype

Tumblr

Vente Privee

Vostu

ZocDoc

Zynga

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.