The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: ZocDoc Office Tour

ZocDoc is an easy way to book doctor appointments online. The fast-growing startup raised $75 million at a $700 million+ valuation.
Its headquarters are on 568 Broadway where Foursquare and Thrillist are also located.
Walls are painted by cartoonists; hammocks and stuffed animals give it a playroom feel.
ZocDoc hired an artist to paint cartoons around the office. Here, Dr. House high fives Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
This summer, ZocDoc raised a lot of money, giving it a $700 million valuation. It named its best conference room after one of its investors, Ron Conway.
Here's where the customer service team sits among the glow of 12 monitors that show real time alerts and site activity.
The previous occupant of ZocDoc's space was Scholastic, so ZocDoc has a lot of their kids' lunch tables and chairs in the kitchen.
ZocDoc prides itself on being a great place to work. It visited Zappos to get some pointers on company culture. It also convinced its interns to spell out the company's name with their bodies.
