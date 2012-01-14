The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: ZocDoc Office Tour

ZocDoc is an easy way to book doctor appointments online. The fast-growing startup raised $75 million at a $700 million+ valuation.



Its headquarters are on 568 Broadway where Foursquare and Thrillist are also located.

Walls are painted by cartoonists; hammocks and stuffed animals give it a playroom feel.

ZocDoc's headquarters is in the same SoHo office as Foursquare. We were greeted by two of ZocDoc's founders, Oliver Kharraz and Cyrus Massoumi. Nick Ganju is the third co-founder and CTO. ZocDoc hired an artist to paint cartoons around the office. Here, Dr. House high fives Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Unnamed heroes are depicted protecting ZocDoc's servers. ZocDoc has seven core values. The values are mounted on walls throughout the office. This summer, ZocDoc raised a lot of money, giving it a $700 million valuation. It named its best conference room after one of its investors, Ron Conway. Here's where the customer service team sits among the glow of 12 monitors that show real time alerts and site activity. Every month, an employee is given this monster by another employee for doing a stellar job. The previous occupant of ZocDoc's space was Scholastic, so ZocDoc has a lot of their kids' lunch tables and chairs in the kitchen. The game room has a hammock and Street Fighter. ZocDoc prides itself on being a great place to work. It visited Zappos to get some pointers on company culture. It also convinced its interns to spell out the company's name with their bodies. For another cool office in tech check out: The Dog House, Zynga's new headquarters→

