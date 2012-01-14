The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Vostu Headquarters Office Tour

Coder heading to a meeting

Vostu is the fourth largest social gaming company in the world.Founded by Thrive Capital’s Josh Kushner, Daniel Kafie and Mario Schlosser, the company now has 580 employees in Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo and New York.

The company's headquarters is located in this building in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It has terraces with a amazing view. The presidential palace is just out of view on the left.

These post-it notes are plans for a component of one of Vostu's games.

Meetings take place in big, glass rooms so everyone can see what's going on in the office. Murals take up most of the walls.

Scooters are allowed in the office. Here's a coder zipping to a meeting.

This is Vostu's game team.

Vostu executives work out in the open with everyone else. Matias Recchia is the one in the white shirt. He's Vostu's COO. Martin de los Santos is CFO; he's standing with Chief Creative Officer Miguel Marino (red shirt). Andres is peeking over on the right.

Vostu has its own cafeteria so employees don't have to venture far for lunch.

The lunch tables and trays remind us of middle school.

Naturally, there's a video game room, where employees can play all the old classic games (you know, the ones not on Facebook).

