The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Vostu Headquarters Office Tour

Vostu is the fourth largest social gaming company in the world.Founded by Thrive Capital’s Josh Kushner, Daniel Kafie and Mario Schlosser, the company now has 580 employees in Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo and New York.
Meetings take place in big, glass rooms so everyone can see what's going on in the office. Murals take up most of the walls.
Vostu executives work out in the open with everyone else. Matias Recchia is the one in the white shirt. He's Vostu's COO. Martin de los Santos is CFO; he's standing with Chief Creative Officer Miguel Marino (red shirt). Andres is peeking over on the right.
Naturally, there's a video game room, where employees can play all the old classic games (you know, the ones not on Facebook).
